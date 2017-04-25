Committee to vote on response to governor’s budget plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The General Assembly’s budget-writing committee will vote on a spending plan that’s an alternative to the budget Gov. Dannel P. Malloy offered in February.

The Appropriations Committee was meeting Tuesday to consider a two-year $40.3 billion proposal that will likely be supported by most, if not all, Democrats. Republican lawmakers are planning to issue their own budget.

Lawmakers are not expected to include the Democratic governor’s plan requiring cities and towns to cover a third of the cost of teacher pensions, a concept criticized by both teachers’ union leaders and municipal officials. It would have cost municipalities roughly $400 million.

The Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee will vote on a tax plan later this week.

All those proposals will be the basis for negotiations on a final budget agreement.

