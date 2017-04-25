Cruisin’ Connecticut – The Dos and Don’ts of Floral Arrangements

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Hamden, home of The Garden House. We’re learning the dos and don’ts of floral arrangements.

The shop is a place for customers to experience a “vibe” of outdoor living… inside. Hence “Garden House.”

Succulent plants are trendy right now, as they’re easy to care for. You only have to water them every few weeks, and you can build a creative terrarium for the plants.

With Connecticut in bloom… here are a few tips to keep your floral arrangements healthy and vibrant:

Do change your floral arrangement water every other day

Do cut the stems at an angle so they can “drink”

Do not put pennies, vodka or other bizarre oddities in the water

Do not put ice cubes inside of your orchid plants – just use an equivalent amount of water

The Garden House offers custom arrangements, wedding flowers, flowers for events, and offers other gifts inside of their store. Visit The Garden House: 2468 Whitney Ave. Hamden, CT. 06518

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer