Fairfield University announces 9th president

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A dean at the University of Chicago has been hired as the ninth president of Fairfield University.

The Connecticut Post reports Mark Nemec will be the first non-Jesuit to hold the office at the school in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Nemec’s selection was announced Tuesday by the university’s board of trustees. He also will join Fairfield’s politics department as a professor when he arrives this summer.

Nemec earned his undergraduate degree at Yale and a doctorate in political science from the University of Michigan. Since 2014 he has been at the University of Chicago, where he is dean of the William B. and Catherine V. Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies.

Fairfield University was founded by the Society of Jesus in 1942.

