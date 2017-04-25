Freedom Schooner Amistad returns to New Haven

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The flagship of Connecticut has returned to its home port at Longwharf Pier in New Haven. The Freedom Schooner Amistad has spent the past few years traveling to different ports around the world. Now it’s time for some repairs.

“Let’s fix it up and make sure that it really is the flagship,” said New Haven mayor Toni Harp. “And that our kids really get to see it, understand the story, its meaning to this nation, and its meaning to Connecticut.”

The Freedom Schooner will be open to the public from April 26-30th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

