Freedom Schooner returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)- People of all ages will get a chance to tour the Freedom Schooner Amistad at Long Wharf Pier in New Haven over the next week.

Mayor Toni Harp will join representatives from the Discovering Amistad at a welcome home ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Discovering Amistad is a non-profit education group which provides full year programming about the tall ship in local classrooms and historic sites. The Freedom Schooner will be open to the public from April 26 to April 30 from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.