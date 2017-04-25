How these students got into every Ivy League school

(CNN)– Only a few students can say that they have been accepted into every Ivy League school in the United States: Harvard, Yale, Brown, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Dartmouth, Princeton and Cornell.
Among those who can call themselves members of this exclusive club are Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna and Kelly Hyles. They received acceptance letters last year from all eight of the Ivy League schools. Harold Ekeh did so the year before last. This year, Ifeoma White-Thorpe and Martin Altenburg were accepted into all of the Ivy Leagues. In 2014, Kwasi Enin made it to the elite eight, and he now attends Yale, which has an admissions rate of about 6%.
Students like Martin, 18, and Kwasi, 20, are often celebrated for their successes. Yet the spotlight is seldom turned on their parents — the adults who raised them. CNN reached out to all of the aforementioned students who were accepted into every Ivy League school, and Martin and Kwasi’s families agreed to be interviewed.
Kwasi, who is from Shirley, New York, described a jovial childhood with high expectations. “More or less, I have African ‘tiger parents,’ ” he said.
Martin, who lives in Fargo, North Dakota, described his parents as more hands-off. “They let me be a free spirit,” he said.
Here’s a look at how two different parenting styles, in two different states, led to Martin and Kwasi being accepted into all eight schools.
Kwasi’s parents, Ebenezer Enin and Doreen Enin, immigrated to the United States from Ghana in their late 20s. They raised Kwasi and his sister, Adwoa, to always value education, he said. Adwoa is now 17 and awaiting her own college acceptance letters.
“Looking at their perspective, in Ghana, for example, only the richest people can go to college because they’re the only ones who can pay for it, because loans don’t exist. Everybody would want to go, if able. In America, there’s always a way to make it happen, provided there’s some financial support and stability,” Kwasi said.
“My parents really, really don’t like seeing smart, able-bodied people not perform to the best of their abilities,” he said. “I think that is the overarching mentality that they’ve applied to me academically while growing up, and that’s kind of the life motto I have.”
Ebenezer said he would not tolerate any grades on Kwasi’s report cards lower than a 95%, and that was because he knew that such grades — even though they were good — were not the best his son could achieve.
“I would say a 95 to 100, that should be your goal, that should be your score in any class that you’re taking. Stay very focused, and you can do it,” said Ebenezer, who is a registered nurse. His wife, Doreen, is a nurse assistant.
“People think my opinion is crazy, but look, it can be done,” Ebenezer said.
“You have all of the resources in this country to do extremely well,” he said. “You have libraries. You have computers. You have teachers. You have online resources. There are so many things to help you. If only you are serious, you can do it. It doesn’t matter your background.”
Meanwhile, Martin in North Dakota said that his parents rarely checked his grades.
“My parents, they’re the reasons I got into all of these colleges, but not in the way that a lot of people would assume,” Martin said.
“They never really pushed me academically. They sort of just let me do what I wanted. They let me be a free spirit, and from that, I was able to motivate myself heavily to pursue the subjects I want,” he said. “That’s also important for college, because within a college environment, there’s no parent telling you what to do.”
Kris Altenburg, Martin’s mother, said that since Martin’s interests were productive — he enjoyed science and playing his violin — her husband, Kent, and she gave him a lot of independence.
“I just think, if they’re doing something positive, just kind of sit back and let kids do what they need to do,” said Kris, who is a licensed practical nurse. Kent is a fundraiser for a PBS affiliate in Fargo and works for the Fargo stage union.
As for Martin, “he just really likes to learn,” she said. “His dad and I, we never pushed him. In fact, through the course of high school, I told him to slow down and cut back on things, because I worry more about the health aspect if he stresses himself out and doesn’t get enough sleep.”
Kris said that she applies similar principles while raising Martin’s two younger sisters, who are 11 and 13. “I just want them to be happy,” she said.
When Martin was a young boy, he would sit in his family’s basement in Fargo and read old math books. With his big blue eyes scanning the words on the page, he would dream of using mathematical equations to chase down tornadoes and other extreme weather events.
At that age, if you asked Martin what he wanted to be when he grew up, he would say without hesitation: a meteorologist.
Kwasi and Martin seem to agree.
“Try to find colleges that match your interest,” Kwasi said when asked about advice he has for high school students. “Schools like Ivy Leagues have different strengths and weaknesses in different fields, and knowing what their strengths and weaknesses are can help you.”
Martin said students should apply to their dream schools, even if they fear they won’t get accepted.
“Still apply,” he said. “If you’re able to get into these colleges, you’re probably going to be able to succeed in this environment, and you’re going to succeed in whatever college environment you put yourself into, whether it’s community college or state college or Ivy League college.”