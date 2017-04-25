How these students got into every Ivy League school

“Somewhere between kindergarten and second grade, I was asked the typical ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ and I just said, ‘A doctor,’ ” Kwasi recalled.

“It was first a little dream,” he said. “Now, it is trying to actually finish the path to get to medical school and practice someday.”

In high school, Kwasi sang in his church’s choir, played the viola and volunteered at a local hospital in his hometown, about an hour and a half outside New York City. Now, he continues to volunteer at medical centers in New Haven, Connecticut, and conducts independent biology research.

Last summer, “I was studying basically how stem cells work in planarians, which are little flatworms. These flatworms, if you cut them up down to 1/300th of their size, they can completely regenerate,” Kwasi said. “We want to see what key biological markers, what key proteins in these stem cells allow them to be so hyperactive.”

He said high school is when students should not only pinpoint what career fields they’re interested in but pursue extracurricular activities in those fields.

“Spend a summer in high school to shadow a doctor and see what that’s like. Or work in a law firm or even find a music producer in the area and see if you can work with them if that’s what you’re interested in,” Kwasi said. “Try to get exposed to different career paths, because often, the best chances of doing well starts before college.”

For himself, Martin and others, Kwasi said that he thinks straight As and high standardized test scores were not the only factors that helped them get accepted into all eight Ivy League schools. They also volunteered and not just participated in but held leadership positions in extracurricular activities, he said.

“These schools are really interested in people who help their community, and I think all of those factors, put together, influence why we fit well into the mold of each of these schools,” said Kwasi, who also works as a college admissions consultant for the SAT and ACT test preparation company Prep Expert

Martin and Kwasi aren’t the only ones who have something in common. Their parents have some commonalities — three, to be exact.

‘I had an inkling’

First, when Kwasi realized he was accepted into all of the Ivy League schools, father Ebenezer asked, “What’s the financial aid look like?”

Similarly, when Martin’s family realized that he had been accepted into all of the Ivy Leagues, his parents asked how much of a dent the schools would leave in their wallets.

“A lot of times my first question is, ‘How much does it cost?’ ” said Martin’s mother, Kris.

Both families, who describe themselves as middle class, said they have been awarded financial aid and scholarship packages, which make some Ivy League schools more affordable than a state college.

Second, both pairs of parents want the world to know that their sons are not nerds.

“This year, I made the homecoming court, so I’m fairly well-liked by other students,” Martin said. “My mom actually said that I need to mention that I made homecoming court so people don’t think I’m a big nerd.” Kwasi’s father had the same sentiment. “He wasn’t like a nerd, always studying. He had fun, too,” Ebenezer said of his son. “He had friends who would come around, and they would go to the beach and have fun. So he had a complete life.” Third, both parents were not surprised to see the wave of Ivy League school acceptance letters bearing their child’s name. “I had an inkling that something like that could be possible,” said Kris Altenburg. Kwasi’s family felt the same way, he said, adding that they expected him to excel academically. How academic success can be a family affair It turns out that parents and their parenting practices can influence children’s academic success, said Nancy Hill, a developmental psychologist and professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.