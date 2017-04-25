Making money off your kids’ clutter

Related Coverage Business lets you rent your car, earn money

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Parents, you know how quickly the clutter builds up in your home. Wouldn’t you love to get rid of some of that and get money back for it? News 8 found you can make some good money cleaning out your kids’ clutter.

We are continuing our week of making you money. On Monday we showed you how you can make money without leaving your home, for today we wanted to find out how much we could make by cleaning out all those things our kids no longer need that are just taking up space.

“I got cribs, pack-and-plays high chairs, everything,” said North Haven’s Kristen Como.

Como has three kids and all the necessities that go with them. She also knows how quickly they get bored of toys and grow out of their clothes but she figured out a way to clear out the stuff they outgrow and earn a little cash for the new stuff.

“I know I’m able to make a little bit, but the give and take is great. It’s great for her and it’s great for the community because it helps out a lot of parents like me,” she said.

Her go-to is Mama Bear’s consignment boutique in North Branford. Owner Lauren Burgemann says over the years she’s accrued just about everything from baby monitors, cribs and even sports gear for the kids and all of it sells. Savings for the people who buy and money for the families who just wanted it out of their house.

“You can make a couple hundred dollars. I’ve had moms make a couple hundred dollars being here over the years and that’s for not, you’re not having to do anything,” Burgemann said.

You can find bargains on just about everything but the best savings are clothes. They’re marked roughly 50-75% off the retail price. The big toys and play-sets are the best moneymakers.

“So, if you buy something for $200, here it’s going to sell for $150 maybe $100 depending on the condition, and you’re going to get half of that,” Burgemann added.

Since Como’s kids are young still it’s less about the money making to take home, more about making something to put toward the next round of clothes.

“I’m able to clear that out every season and replace a little bit of it and keep bringing it back to her,” Como said.

