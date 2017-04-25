Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of college student

James Sposito (Photo provided by the New London Police Dept.)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Waterford man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the hit-and-run death of a Connecticut College student.

The Day reports that 26-year-old James Sposito faces 4 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to charges including misconduct with a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness in the death of Ahmad Anique Ashraf in December 2015. Sentencing is July 20.

Ashraf was struck while walking to his dormitory. Police say Sposito did not stop and later told investigators he thought he struck a deer.

Sposito was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter but reached a deal to plead guilty to the lesser offenses.

Police say Sposito had been drinking at several bars that night, but they were not able to determine his blood-alcohol content when he struck Ashraf.

