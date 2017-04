(WTNH)–A pair of jeans are going viral because they’re covered in mud. And they’re really expensive. Nordstrom calls them their “Barracuda” jeans. According to the website, they’re supposed to embody “American workwear” that has seen some hard-working action.

But the jeans cost a whopping $425.

That has a lot of people on social media going crazy.

Check out the video above for more.