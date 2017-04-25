Multiple people hurt in New Haven hit-and-run

Published:
- FILE - New Haven Police Cruiser (WTNH)

(WTNH)–Multiple people were injured after a car drove into a crowd near the intersection of Chapel Street and Kensington Street in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

New Haven police tell News 8 that the incident happened around 3:21 p.m. Officers say they are looking for a male driver in a Subaru.

Police told News 8 that the incident was a hit-and-run. Officials did not comment on the number of people struck, but did say that they believe their injuries to be non-life-threatening.

News 8 will update this story with additional information as soon as it becomes available.

