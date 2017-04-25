Mystic taking part in World Penguin Day

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Penguin‘s will be honored and celebrated around the world on Tuesday as part of the World Penguin Day.

Mystic Aquarium is taking part in the celebration with a day dedicated to penguin conservation and the African penguin. On World Penguin Day, friends and fans of Mystic Aquarium are invited to visit on campus and join the aquarium’s social media channels for a fun-filled day of events, activities and education.

The festivities kick-off at 9:30 a.m. with the African penguin’s first feed of the day featuring a trainer talk. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Aquarium’s Main Gallery will be a buzz with activities that include the making of penguin bracelets, a sustainable seafood table game and more. At 10:30 a.m. an African penguin and trainer will join the Main Gallery activities for a special penguin conservation presentation.

At Noon time, Mystic Aquarium is proud to join forces with Stonyfield on Facebook Live for an up close and personal look at the endangered African penguin. Stay tuned for a special announcement from Stonyfield.

The second feed of the day from the Roger Tory Peterson Penguin Pavilion is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. followed by an enrichment swim at 2:30 p.m. where Mystic’s animal care professionals will don wet suits for in-water interaction with the penguins. The African penguin is an important ambassador species at Mystic Aquarium. Visitation provides an otherwise unlikely connection to the engaging birds and inspires guests to join in conservation efforts. Among the many threats to African penguins and to all marine mammals is the influx of marine debris.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) defines marine debris as “any persistent solid material that is manufactured or processed and directly or indirectly, intentionally or unintentionally, disposed of or abandoned into the marine environment.” = They go on to say that “our oceans and waterways are polluted with a wide variety of marine debris ranging from soda cans and plastic bags to derelict fishing gear” and more. On World Penguin Day, Mystic Aquarium is encouraging friends, followers and guests to be environmental stewards to make a pledge to reduce marine debris and more specifically single-use plastics.

On campus guests will be asked to make a “penguin pledge.” Whether that entails skipping the straw in beverages or, even better, utilizing reusable water/beverage bottles, sacking plastic shopping bags and single-use dining utensils, there are countless ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle.