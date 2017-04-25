New Haven’s Amistad Academy named top high school in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – U.S. News and World Report has named Amistad Academy in New Haven the top high school in the state, and the 20th ranked high school in America.

The magazine says it ranks schools on three key principles: that a great high school must serve all of its students well, not just those who are college bound, and that it must be able to produce measurable academic outcomes to show it is successfully educating its student body across a range of performance indicators.

To compile those rankings researchers looked at how schools stacked up academically against other schools in the state, whether disadvantaged students (black, Hispanic and low income) performed at or better than the state average for the least-advantaged students, graduation rates, and college placement testing.

The U.S. News and World Report high school rankings can be found here. Analysis of Amistad High School can be found here.