No budget from one committee, tax hike talk from another, red ink growing by the hour

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–At the State Capitol, the red ink appears to be rising every hour as major legislative committees are facing deadlines to approve a budget plan as talk about tax hikes continues. But the Republicans, who now control more seats in the Assembly, say they can do it without tax hikes, which are causing wealthy people to leave the state.

One committee apparently has no stomach for the Governor’s proposal to shift many costs to the cities and towns and can’t agree, is throwing up their hands and will not approve a budget plan, while another debates tax hikes.

With word from the State Tax Department that April 18th income tax filings are running over a quarter of a billion dollars under estimates, the state’s red ink problem appears to be getting worse by the hour.

It potentially pushes this year’s budget into the red and increasing next year’s budget shortfall to near $2 billion.

It prompted the Republican leader in the State Senate, Sen. Len Fasano (R-North Haven) to say, “Our tax increases that they’ve put in over the years have finally come to roost and people are just leaving the state.”

It comes as the tax-writing Finanace Committee held a day long hearing on proposals to increase the the income tax on those making more than $500,000 a year and increase the sales tax on everything you buy.

A sales tax hike is endorsed by mayors and first selectmen from around the state, who want it coupled with cost containment measures on collective bargaining agreements with municipal employees. “By enacting these necessary cost containment proposals, sales tax revenues would reduce local property taxes,” said Mayor Neil O’Leary (D-Waterbury).

In testifying before the Finance Committee today, Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby), the Minority Leader in the House asked the committee, “So the answer is to tax more?”

Things got a little testy between the Republican leader and the Democratic co-chair of the Finance Committee, Rep. Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) who said, “We’re having a hearing, we’re being transparent. It would have been nice to perhaps have a hearing on your budget proposal that we have yet to see.”

Klarides responding, “Let’s see what yours looks like and we’ll see what ours looks like. You show me yours, I’ll show you mine, how about that, Representative?”

Shortly after that exchange the Republican leader in the Senate, Sen. Fasano said their version of a budget bailout with no tax hikes will be announced in the next few days. “We are going to propose a no tax budget alternative before the end of this week.

The Governor is taking a short vacation break in Puerto Rico, but his office says they are tracking those declining revenue figures and will hold off on drawing any conclusions until later this week.

It’s possible he may have to make immediate cuts in spending. He’s expected back in the state Thursday night.