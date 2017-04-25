Protest rally against state college cuts to be held at CCSU

Related Coverage Faculty at CCSU votes no confidence

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Professors at one state university plan a protest rally Tuesday after a vote of no confidence in the board of regents Monday night. It’s all about a cost saving plan affecting 16 different schools.

You said details, and that’s just the problems that faculty members at Central Connecticut State University have with this plan…they have no heard the details of how the state plans to save $41 million.

That led to a vote of no confidence Monday night. No confidence in the board of regents. The board has put out a plan that it says will save all those millions of dollars through consolidation. The question is, what is getting consolidated, and what will that mean for faculty, staff, and the kind of education students will get.

Full disclosure: I am currently an adjunct professor at a state university. The consolidation could mean purchasing, human resources; maybe even top leadership will eventually be done centrally, from just one location. Professors say they have not been a part of the consolidation discussion, and the board has not put out the details of exactly how they’re going to save all that money. That led to Monday night’s lopsided 39-10 no confidence vote.

“It clearly expresses our dissatisfaction with seven years of the board of regents and their failed plans one after the other to re-organize at the expense of faculty staff and ultimately to the detriment of students,” said David Blitz, Philosophy Department.

“The consolidation that is being proposed right now does not impact students does not impact faculty purposely. Because we need to focus on our core mission of teaching and learning. And preserving that,” said Maribel La Luz, CSCU.

The Board of Regents has called its consolidation plan “Students First” and says it is necessary because of projected 8 figure budget deficits for the 17 colleges and Universities in the state system. At Central Monday, the president of the state college and university system will be holding a town hall meeting.

Faculty members plan to hold a protest rally beforehand, and then they plan to march into the hall where he is holding the town hall. The press release says they will then pepper him with pointed questions.

And this could be just the beginning. Faculty at Southern, Eastern and Western, and the 12 community colleges could all take similar no confidence votes in the coming weeks.