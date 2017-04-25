Push to protect Long Island Sound at UConn

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut at Avery Point is holding a special film screening to raise awareness about the need to protect Long Island Sound.

The film, Ocean Frontiers III, is going to be screened Tuesday evening in the Academic Building. The evening will start at 6:30 p.m. with a reception followed by the film at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m. a series of speakers are on the books for a discussion on the Long Island Sound Blue Plan.

The ‘Blue Plan’ is the latest design to protect the Sound’s natural resources.