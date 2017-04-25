Roads closed in Wallingford as plane crash investigation continues

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Roads around Meriden Markham Airport will be blocked Tuesday morning as federal investigators try to figure out what caused a deadly plane crash on Hanover Street, near that airport.

Authorities believe a father and son were practicing take offs and landings when the crash happened. The son survived, the father did not.

Heavy flames badly burned the small plane as that thick black smoke billowed into the air. Now, police say just after 6 p.m., a 911 call came in about it. The two went for a flight together and something went wrong.

Police say the plane went through a chain link fence on the east side of the airport. Then it crossed over Hanover Street where it crashed.

Police say Cheshire’s 56-year-old Joseph Tomanelli was killed. His 21-year-old son Daniel Tomanelli, of Hamden, was rescued and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he’s expected to be OK.

At this point, the plane is just a pile of charred parts. But the FAA and NTSB will be out here Tuesday morning investigating what is left.

It’s still unknown who was flying the plane at the time it crashed. Police say Hanover Road, which is where the airport is located, will most likely be closed through the morning.