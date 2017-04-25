Sandy Hook teen arrested for January gas station robbery

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WTNH) – A 19-year-old from the Sandy Hook section of Newtown is facing charges in connection with a gas station robbery that happened in January.

Newtown Police arrested Stephen Violet on Tuesday. According to investigators, Violent robbed the Citgo Gas Station on South Main Street on January 20th. Violet has been in custody since January 23rd, and was in their custody at the time of his arrest.

Police say the case is still open, and other suspects are being investigated as taking part in this robbery. Norwalk Police also assisted in the case. Violet is being held on a $75,000 bond.