Saturday looks warm, Sunday trending cooler

It’s never too early to start talking about the weekend, right? Last weekend’s forecast proved to be very difficult, and there have already been some twists and turns with this weekend’s outlook. What looked like a relatively warm weekend yesterday, is now trending cooler for Sunday.

If you’re wondering why there is so much uncertainty with the second half of the 8-Day forecast lately, it’s due to the fact that this is a transitional time of the year for the weather in Connecticut. We are not quite at the point where frontal systems tend to stay north of our area, and if they slide south, then the wind shifts, and a cool breeze comes off the Atlantic Ocean and Long Island Sound. That will likely be the case this weekend.

A front will move through on Saturday shifting the wind from southwest to northwest, and a passing shower is possible. Expect highs to reach the 70s at the Shoreline, and it may touch 80 inland if there’s enough sunshine. The northwest wind will veer around to the east by Sunday, and there will be a noticeable cool-down. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy, and a few showers are possible by around sunset. Highs will likely be closer to 60 on Sunday – which is not too far from normal for late April.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, stay tuned to this forecast. The weather pattern is fickle lately, and there may be some tweaks to the forecast over the next few days.