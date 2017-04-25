The Rain Train Continues

The recent busy pattern with rain every couple to few days continues! It true Spring fashion we are expecting more rain today through tomorrow morning. There will be breaks win the rain at times with some heavier rain coming through during the evening commute and tonight. Northeast winds will strengthen through the day today and cause the Long Island Sound water level to increase. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory up for New Haven and Fairfield Counties tonight 10 PM through 1 AM tomorrow morning. Tides will run about one foot to two feet above normal.

Here’s a look at the Hour By Hour forecast today-

Rain totals will vary across the state between 0.50″ and 2″ of rain expected.

Here’s a look at the section of shoreline under a Coastal Flood Advisory-

The rain will taper to hit/miss showers tomorrow with cloudy skies remaining in place. Warmer and more humid air is expected to move in for the Friday and Saturday time-frame.