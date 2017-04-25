Threat leads to extra police presence at Torrington High School

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– There is an extra police presence at Torrington High School Tuesday morning after a threat was found written in a bathroom.

Police say officers were called to Torrington High School on Monday, at 50 Major Besse Drive, for a threatening statement that was found in one of the female bathrooms. It’s unknown how long the statement was on the wall or what the circumstances were for it being written there.

Both the school and police conducted an investigation and interviewed students. Police say that there was no credible evidence or information that there was an imminent threat of violence.

Police are not discussing the nature of the threat but there are extra officers at the school as a precautionary measure. Police say this is to show students that they do not take these situations lightly.

The incident remains under investigation. Police remind students that any talk of violence will result in their arrest.