Two men arrested in Hamden drug bust

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men have been arrested in a Hamden parking lot following an investigation into drug dealing.

Police say on Monday at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers observed 47-year-old Jeffrey Busk, of West Haven, in a parking lot at 1160 Dixwell Avenue and he had methamphetamine and several ecstasy pills on him.

Police then found 31-year-old Edward Ortutay, of New York City, inside Busk’s vehicle along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Police seized 21.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Busk is charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Ortutay is charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.