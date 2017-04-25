Two men arrested in Hamden drug bust

Edward Ortutay and Jeffrey Busk (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Two men have been arrested in a Hamden parking lot following an investigation into drug dealing.

Police say on Monday at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers observed 47-year-old Jeffrey Busk, of West Haven, in a parking lot at 1160 Dixwell Avenue and he had methamphetamine and several ecstasy pills on him.

Police then found 31-year-old Edward Ortutay, of New York City, inside Busk’s vehicle along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.   Police seized 21.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Hamden Police

Busk is charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.    Ortutay is charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

