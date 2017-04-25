Water main break closes Middletown intersection

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Miner and Smith Streets are expected to be blocked off for some time as Middletown utility crews work to repair a large water main break.

Middletown police say they are overseeing a road closure at the intersection of Miner and Smith Streets, where a water main burst.

Early Tuesday morning, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew tweeted that water pressure may be affected in the area. Crews were already working to isolate the issue.

A water main break in Westfield will affect pressure into the morning. Crews working to isolate valves now. Thank you. — Mayor Dan Drew (@MayorDanDrew) April 25, 2017

Firefighters from the Westfield Fire District and town utility workers are on-scene conducting repairs.

Police say the break is a large one, and that drivers should avoid the area.

