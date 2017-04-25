Water main break closes Middletown intersection

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Miner and Smith Streets are expected to be blocked off for some time as Middletown utility crews work to repair a large water main break.

Middletown police say they are overseeing a road closure at the intersection of Miner and Smith Streets, where a water main burst.

Early Tuesday morning, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew tweeted that water pressure may be affected in the area. Crews were already working to isolate the issue.

Firefighters from the Westfield Fire District and town utility workers are on-scene conducting repairs.

Police say the break is a large one, and that drivers should avoid the area.

