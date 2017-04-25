Witness says man was rescued from Wallingford plane crash by Good Samaritan

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — As investigators try to piece together exactly what happened, a community is mourning the loss of a well-known doctor, Dr. Joseph Tomanelli.

“I immediately got out of the car the woman started running towards the crash. It was pretty intense the heat was pretty intense,” said Meriden’s Dan Mercurio.

He says Good Samaritans did what they can on scene and calls came into 911 around 6 last night. Before Mercurio recorded the fiery plane crash on his phone, he says he helped search for 56-year-old Dr. Joseph Tomanelli hoping he was not on the plane.

“A civil air patrolman came out of the airport and said gee maybe the father was thrown from the plane into the landfill,” said Mercurio.

They searched, but authorities say Dr. Tomanelli died on board. His 21-year-old son Daniel survived and Mercurio said that’s thanks to another driver nearby.

Mercurio said, “He was dragging the son away from the plane and he was literally dragging him away from the fire.”

“He [the son] was bleeding from the head. It looked like his leg was broken. It was turned on the side. He was conscious and talking and obviously concerned for his father,” said Mercurio.

Now, the FAA and NTSB will search through the charred remnants of the plane. So far, they don’t know who was behind the controls when they believe the pair were practicing take-offs and landings. The plane went through a chain link fence on the east side of the airport. It crashed on Hanover Street. Mercurio said he thought of the Tomanelli family all night.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. it such a horrible situation, I wish there was more I could have done,” said Mercurio.

We reached out to Dr. Tomanelli’s practice and the Director of Service Line Communications for the Hartford Healthcare Medical Group. Shawn Mawhiney sent News 8 the following statement:

MidState Medical Center, Hartford HealthCare Medical Group and all of us at Hartford HealthCare offer our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Joseph Tomanelli, his family, friends, colleagues and patients. We are incredibly shocked and saddened to learn of this tragedy – Dr. Tomanelli was a well-known and esteemed primary care physician in our community for years and will be tremendously missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew him.”