5 Hartford police officers disciplined after excessive force investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Five Hartford police officers are being disciplined after an internal investigation into excessive use of force.

The officers will receive “extensive remedial training” and either given two day suspensions or oral reprimands as a result of an internal investigation into claims of excessive force stemming from an incident in West Hartford on June 4th.

According to the report, a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with officers using force, including a stun gun, while they detained the driver and passenger of that car. This video also appears to a show an officer kicking or stomping one of the suspects while they were handcuffed. Both suspects were injured.

Hartford police released a video of the incident in October and met with community leaders to discuss the incident.