8 Things to do on a rainy day

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Who says you have to spend rainy days cooped up inside? We all know the typical indoor rainy day activities such as baking, watching movies, reading books, and playing board games. But why not take the activities outside and use what nature is supplying to aid your fun? For those of you ready to embrace the wet weather here are some fun outdoor ideas no matter how young or old.

1.) Painting in the rain: Grab some water color paint, pop the colors out of the container, crush the paint, sprinkle the powder/chunks on a think paper plate or white construction paper (may want to lay paper/plate in foil tray so it doesn’t wash away), and then place outside to allow the rain drops to create a beautiful picture for you!

2.) Personalize your umbrella: Buy a plain umbrella (color of your choosing), decorate it with paint and/or glitter. Once it’s dry go for a walk and flaunt your new creation!

3.) Set up a tent: For those who still want to read a book, or play some board games, you can still take it outside! Grab some blankets and pillows to make it cozy and enjoy listening to the rain fall on the tent and take in that fresh rain smell!

4.) Rain Sports: Grab a beach-ball and kick it around for a soccer game, or try and keep it up in the air for a volleyball game. (volleyball will work best in a light rain situation)

5.) Outdoor Water Park: No need to increase your water bill when nature is supplying you with its own source. Make a water slide with a tarp if you don’t have a slip-n-slide, adding a blow up kiddie pool at the end will make a nice touch, and for more fun add some soap to make bubbles!

6.) Mud Pies: Who says kids get to have all the fun and play in the mud? Go ahead and get dirty, make some mud pies, paint your body with it, and watch out for worms! You will not be disappointed with your newly softened skin.

7.) Go for a walk in the woods: The trees will work as a nice canape and protect you from some of the rain but watch for ticks!

8.) Water Balloon Baseball: This you’d need a group of people for. Set up a field with all 3 bases and home plate. Fill up balloons with water and place them in a bucket. Add a few tennis balls to the bucket as well. 3 strikes and you’re out, but if you hit a water balloon it’s an automatic home-run, if you hit a tennis ball you run the bases till the ball is caught and returned back to the pitcher. To make it more fun you can throw water balloons at the runner to attempt to get the runner out after the ball is picked up by a field player.

We’ve been stuck in a very rainy pattern here in Connecticut so here are some activities to brighten up these sunless days. For a look at the full forecast, click here!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

