Arrest made in Florida for 2016 Bridgeport murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport Police have made an arrest Tuesday in the death of Cristobal Hernandez from September 29, 2016.

Police say Hernandez was shot and killed inside El Paraiso Restaurant on Madison Avenue in Bridgeport. Detectives identified Douglas Rivas as the person who shot Hernandez. Police secured a warrant for Rivas’ arrest, charging him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

Detectives worked with U.S. Marshal’s in Florida, and was able to take Rivas into custody in Fellsmere, Florida. He was charged as a fugitive from justice. Rivas will be extradited back to Connecticut.