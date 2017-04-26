Beyonce to fund scholarships for women at 4 colleges

Beyonce
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. Beyonce marked the one-year anniversary of her album "Lemonade" on April 25, 2017, by announcing scholarships for black women to attended selected colleges. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP)– Beyonce is marking the anniversary of her album “Lemonade” by announcing scholarships for women to attend selected colleges.

The singer announced that her Formation Scholars Award will go to one female student at each of four schools. The schools are Boston’s Berklee College of Music, New York’s Parsons School of Design and two historically black colleges, Howard University in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta’s Spelman College.

The announcement says the scholarships are aimed at encouraging and supporting women “who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative conscious and confident.”

The scholarships will be good for the upcoming school year.

