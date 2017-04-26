Cambridge Pavingstones: Outdoor Living Hottest Trends For 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A premier manufacturer of paving stones, wallstones, and outdoor living rooms, Cambridge Pavingstones is an American, family owned company committed to developing the very best products and has been doing so since 1994.

What are some of the top 2017 trends that homeowners are incorporating into their outdoor living spaces?

According to the American Institute of Architects, homeowners are looking to create fully furnished outdoor living rooms right in their backyards.

  • Outdoor kitchens, outdoor pizza ovens, outdoor grills.
  • Fountain features, waterfall features and duo fire & water features.
  • Outdoor TV’S
  • Stone Veneer

Cambridge is your total outdoor living solution, from patios, driveways and retaining walls to outdoor kitchens, fire pits, pergolas, pavilions and more.

For further information on all things Cambridge, homeowners can contact their local Authorized Cambridge Distributor. Just go to http://www.cambridgepavers.com/ and click on the tab “WHERE TO BUY” to locate a dealer near you.

