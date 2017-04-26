Charges dropped against Connecticut man in Obama threat case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed all charges against a former University of Connecticut student who authorities say threatened to kill former President Barack Obama and his family.

Court records show Joshua Klimas (KLIE’-mas) successfully completed a diversionary program that included mental health treatment and computer-use monitoring.

Secret Service officials say Klimas in 2013 sent an email threatening to kill Obama and his family. The email accused Obama of treason, tyranny, war mongering and bankrupting the country.

Klimas said Wednesday that he doesn’t remember writing the email, and at the time he was having side effects including blackouts from medication for post-traumatic stress disorder.

The charges were dismissed in August 2015. Klimas said although he has a mechanical engineering degree from UConn, the arrest has prevented him from getting jobs.

