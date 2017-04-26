Connecticut takes part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — To help tackle the drug problem in Connecticut, departments across the state are encouraging the community to take part in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

Connecticut residents are encouraged to bring their potentially dangerous, unwanted medicines to more than 60 collection sites around the state between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Individuals can find a nearby collection site by visiting here and clicking on the “Take-Back Site Locations” link.

U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly, DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle, Middlesex County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter McShane, Connecticut State Police Colonel Alaric Fox and Middletown Police Chief William McKenna convened at the Middletown Police Department this afternoon to promote the event. The Middletown Police Department will serve as a collection location for this Saturday’s Drug Take-Back Day.

Many local police departments in Connecticut, and Connecticut State Police barracks, maintain permanent drop-off receptacles so the public can dispose of unneeded prescription medications anytime throughout the year with no questions asked. A list of these permanent locations can be found here.

U.S. Attorney Daly noted that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and DEA continue to spearhead a comprehensive enforcement and public awareness initiative to prevent opioid addiction and reduce the number of overdose deaths caused by heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioids.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and DEA, working in close partnership with State’s Attorneys, Connecticut State Police and police departments across the state, are targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

As part of this initiative, local law enforcement officers are performing time-sensitive investigative techniques to preserve all evidence at the scene of an overdose death. Police contact the DEA at the early stages of an investigation and ensure that an autopsy of the decedent is performed. Investigators determine the events leading up to the death, the source of the drug involved, and the composition of the drug. Individuals responsible for distributing drugs causing overdose deaths will be prosecuted by federal or state authorities.

Since the beginning of 2016, as part of this initiative, the DEA, working with state and local counterparts, has conducted approximately 120 investigations, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office has prosecuted approximately 60 individuals.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, DEA, Waterbury State’s Attorney and the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted opioid overdose death investigation training to approximately 180 police officers from across the state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also has formed a Heroin Action Education Team (HEAT), which has conducted opioid awareness presentations at numerous high schools and middle schools in Connecticut. The presentation typically includes an Assistant U.S. Attorney, a DEA special agent and a parent who has lost a child to a drug overdose. To date, these presentations have reached more than 15,000 students.