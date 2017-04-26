Cost cuts at Coca-Cola go deeper, including jobs

By Published:
In this Friday, April 21, 2017, photo, a can of Coca-Cola Zero is arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. On Tuesday, April 25, 2017, The Coca-Cola Company reports earnings. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola’s sales declined in the first quarter as it restructured its business, and the world’s biggest beverage maker said it will cut 1,200 jobs starting later this year as it deepens its cost-cutting.

The maker of Fanta, Sprite and Smartwater said the job cuts will come from its corporate staff around the world. That would represent about a 22 percent reduction of its corporate staff of about 5,500, or a 1 percent reduction in its total workforce of 100,300 employees, according to FactSet.

Coca-Cola Co. said the cuts would help it find another $800 million in annualized savings, in addition to the $3 billion the company previously said it is trimming. Most those savings are expected to be realized in 2018 and 2019, it said.

The cuts are part of a comprehensive review and won’t be concentrated in any one place, the company said.

The company has also been reshaping its business by selling back its bottling and distribution operations to independent bottlers. That means Coke is becoming more focused on selling concentrates to bottlers and marketing for its brands as its No. 2 executive, James Quincey, prepares to officially take over as CEO next week.

Quincey has said he plans to focus on making Coke a “total beverage company,” meaning it will more aggressively seek growth in promising drinks other than soda to better reflect changing tastes. The efforts have included putting more marketing behind options like Smartwater, including a carbonated variety of the bottled water.

When excluding the impact of refranchising, a negative impact from foreign currency exchanges and other structural changes, Coke said its revenue was flat.

On a global basis, the Atlanta-based company said total sales volume was flat. That reflected a 1 percent decline in sodas, and a 3 percent increase for the category including water, enhanced water and sports drinks. Volume rose 2 percent in the category including tea and coffee.

In North America, volume rose for Fanta, Sprite and Coke Zero, while Diet Coke continued to decline.

For the first three months of the year, the company earned $1.18 billion, or 27 cents per share. Excluding one-time gains and costs, it said it earned 43 cents per share, a penny less than analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Total revenue was $9.12 billion in the period, topping analyst forecasts for $8.96 billion.

Shares rose slightly in early trading Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s