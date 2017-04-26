Cruisin’ Connecticut – Thread City Hop Fest in Willimantic

By Published:
thread city hop fest willimantic ct

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Willimantic, home of the Thread City Hop Fest!

We stopped by the Willimantic Brewing Company to get a preview of the event. The brewery is inside of an old post office in town, that was built in 1909. And it was one of the original breweries in the State before the beer boom happened.

It’s just one of 74 breweries that’ll be serving up local libation at the Hop Fest! There will also be 18 food vendors and music!

The Hop Fest also gives back to the community, raising nearly $60,000 over three years for local charities in Willimantic.

Get your tickets to the Thread City Hop Fest here. They’ve sold out the last three years, so hurry up!

The Hop Fest is taking place at Jillson Square: 645 Main Street, Willimantic, CT on Sunday, April 30th from 1 – 5 p.m.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

