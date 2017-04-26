Driver killed in head-on collision in East Hartford

By Published:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police say one man was killed after a head-on collision on Oak Street on Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the 100 block of Oak Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

After two cars collided, one driver had to be extricated from his car, which police say spun off down a driveway and into a backyard.

The driver was treated and transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and occupant of the second car involved were uninjured.

Oak Street was closed until about midnight while the scene was processed and cleared. The city’s Accident Reconstruction Team was on-scene investigated until around 2 a.m.

