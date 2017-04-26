East Haven Town Council approves Mayor’s No Tax Increase Budget for 2017-2019 fiscal year

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a vote of nine to three with one abstention, the East Haven Town Council approved the $89.5 million “no tax increase” budget presented by the Mayor on Wednesday.

In his State of the Town address last month, Mayor Joseph Maturo, Jr. explained, “In the 2015-2016 budget, we enacted the largest tax decrease in a non-revaluation year since 1989. This marks the second budget in a row since that historic tax cut that we’ve preserved those savings for our residents, an accomplishment that is particularly noteworthy given the number of municipalities considering mill rate hikes this year due to the fiscal challenges facing our State.”

According to officials in East Haven, “Under Maturo’s “no tax increase” budget, the owner of an East Haven home located on Lenox Street and valued at just over $153,000.00 dollars, (3BR, 2 BA, 1,346 sq. feet), is slated to pay $3,396.00 in taxes – a full $649.00 (-16.1%) less than the homeowner was paying in the 2011-2012 budget ($4,045.00). Under the newly-passed budget, the owner of a waterfront home on Cosey Beach Avenue (3BR, 2BA, 1,680 sq. feet) pays $9,467.00 dollars, or $658.00 (-6.5%) less than the homeowner was paying in the 2011-2012 budget ($10,125.00).*”

Maturo said he wants to keep his promise of keeping East Haven an affordable community to live in, raise a family in and do business in. He says he’s thrilled to have made good on that promise.