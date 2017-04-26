Energy drinks and your health

(ABC) — High-Octane energy drinks — a caffeine-heavy sugar bomb for that extra boost, day or night.

But their affect on your body may be more than just the caffeine and sugar rush alone.

Researchers writing in the Journal of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association — finding that energy drinks may change an important component of your heartbeat, known as the Q-T interval, more than a regular caffeinated drink.

While the magnitude of the change is small, the Q-T interval is crucial to your heartbeat.

And experts worry too much change might cause irregular beating of your heart.

Energy drinks also, it seems, change blood pressure. Increasing your systolic blood pressure, the top number of the blood pressure reading, by nearly five points.

By comparison, the caffeine-only drinks in this study did not change blood pressure at all.

This study is a small one so more research is needed.

Still, the findings something to ponder if you’re a fan of energy drinks.

That daily boost may be more than you bargained for.