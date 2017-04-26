Energy drinks and your health

By Published:

(ABC) — High-Octane energy drinks — a caffeine-heavy sugar bomb for that extra boost, day or night.

But their affect on your body may be more than just the caffeine and sugar rush alone.

Researchers writing in the Journal of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association — finding that energy drinks may change an important component of your heartbeat, known as the Q-T interval, more than a regular caffeinated drink.

While the magnitude of the change is small, the Q-T interval is crucial to your heartbeat.

And experts worry too much change might cause irregular beating of your heart.

Energy drinks also, it seems, change blood pressure. Increasing your systolic blood pressure, the top number of the blood pressure reading, by nearly five points.

By comparison, the caffeine-only drinks in this study did not change blood pressure at all.

This study is a small one so more research is needed.

Still, the findings something to ponder if you’re a fan of energy drinks.

That daily boost may be more than you bargained for.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s