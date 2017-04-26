Families, friends celebrate USS New Mexico’s homecoming

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The wet weather didn’t dampen the homecoming of the USS New Mexico on Wednesday.

After nearly an hour delay because of the fog, the Virginia Class submarine and its crew pulled into port with the first kiss and first hug families getting the first chance at reunion.

The six-month deployment is now over and these family and friends couldn’t be happier.

Brett Barham who arrived just in time for his mother’s birthday told News8 what he missed most.

“The smell of freedom really. It smells great.” “You’re keeping us all free.” “Absolutely it’s my honor ma’am,” Barham said.

Alexandra Keane produced a full length film during her husband’s deployment. ‘Literally, Right Before Aaron’ – that’s the name – is showing at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“She’s been real busy since you’ve been gone.” “Yes she has.” “Are you excited to see my movie tomorrow night?” “Yes I am. Been waiting for a long time to see the final cut of the movie.” “A good six months.” “Even better to see her today.” “Yeah absolutely,” said Alexandra Keane and Lt. J.G. Jason Burke.

