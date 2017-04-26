How your teens can make some money this summer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Summer is right around the corner and soon your kids will be out of school and looking for something to occupy their time. News 8 is helping you stretch your dollar with where they can go to earn some of their own money. All this week we’ve been working to find ways to help you bring in more money this summer. We’ve covered working from home to trading in clutter for cash. Now we’re helping your teenager bring in some cash.

Summer is on its way and soon your kids will be out of school and looking for something to do – may be it’s time they earn a paycheck? New Haven’s director of youth services says they’re gearing up to hire youth 14 years and up for a number of different positions.

“We have jobs here at city hall, we have jobs at camps. Parks and recs uses a lot of our kids so they’ll be out in the parks working with young people,” said Jason Bartlett, Director of Youth Services in New Haven.

He says many communities have a similar program that’s hiring. Another place to look is your local grocery story or small businesses.

“We know Stop and Shop here in New Haven hires. Young people. A lot of our smaller businesses will hire a young person for the summer,” Bartlett said.

There’s always the option of dog walking, mowing your neighbor’s lawn or even babysitting. The American Red Cross is gearing up for a workshop to train young people how to become a responsible babysitter. Jessie Louth is an instructor.

“We cover emergency situations, so what to do if we’re bleeding and burns, bee stings and choking. A lot of things, just how  to keep the children safe,” Louth said.

That program also teaches you how much you should be making and how you can stay safe as a babysitter. Whatever direction you choose to go in, both Louth and Bartlett agree getting into the workforce young, paves the way for employment in the future.

“It can be for, to start on a career even. So this can be the beginning of a lot of things.”

If your child chooses to mow lawns, babysit or walk dogs, it’s important you go with them to meet the families they work for so you know who the people are they’re working with and where they’ll be in an emergency.

