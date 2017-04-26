Human remains found in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Greenwich Town Parks employees found what they believe to be human remains on Tuesday.

At approximately 9:12 a.m., the employees were clearing debris from a wooded section in the southwest area of Helen Binney Kitchel Natural Park when they discovered what appeared to be human remains.

Officers were called to the scene, closed off the area and confirmed that the remains were possibly human.

A representative from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called to the scene. A preliminary investigation determined that the remains are of human origin.

The Greenwich Police Department is now conducting a death investigation.

If you have any information, police urge you to anonymously contact them at 1-800-372-1176 or tips@greenwictct.org.