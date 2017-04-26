In the Bender Kitchen: 55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – 55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille just reopened in late March, with a completely new look. They are opened 7 days for lunch and dinner, serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, DJ on Friday and Saturday nights.

55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille offers Modern American cuisine, and is located just steps from the Fairfield train station.

VEAL MILANESE

PERFECTLY COOKED, TENDER VEAL, UNDER COLORFUL ARUGULA SALAD.  THIS IS AN AMAZINGLY DELICIOUS DISH TO ENJOY ALL YEAR AROUND, BUT ESPECIALLY ON A WARM SPRING NIGHT.

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE VEAL CHOP:

  • 4 (14 OZ BONE-IN VEAL) THINLY SLICED AND POUNDED
  • 2 CUPS ALL PURPOSE FLOUR
  • 3 CUPS BREADCRUMBS
  • ¼ CUP PARMESANO
  • 6 LARGE EGGS
  • ½ CUP VEGETABLE OIL
  • SALT AND FRESHLY GROUNDED BLACK PEPPER TO TASTE

FOR THE TART SALAD:

  • 1 LB BABY ARUGULA
  • 1 QUART FRESH HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATOES
  • 1 OZ FRESH BASIL LEAVES
  • 2 GARLIC CLOVES
  • ½ CUP OLIVE OIL
  • 1 LEMON TO JUICE
  • 2 OZ SHAVED PARMESANO

PREPARATION FOR VEAL:

  1. Place flour in a shallow bowl. Beat the eggs in another bowl. Combine parmesan, bread crumbs, and salt and pepper in the third bowl.
  2. First, drench veal in the flour, then the beaten eggs. Allow the excess eggs to drip off the veal. Then, place this veal in the breadcrumbs bowl.
  3. Add vegetable oil in a skillet on medium-high heat. Allow skillet to get hot. Then, carefully place the veal, allowing it to cook while swirling the veal, as you can see. Cook until golden brown on each side, which will take about 2 and a half to 3 minutes all together.

Transfer the cooked veal to a paper towel, to take off excess oil from the veal.  Season immediately with salt and pepper.

  1. Repeat the process with each veal, one at a time per skillet.

PREPARATION FOR SALAD:

Toss arugula, tomatoes, and basil in a medium bowl with olive oil and lemon juice.  Season with salt and pepper.  Garnish the salad with shaved parmesan.  Place salad on top of the veal.

For more information visit 55winebar.com

 

