Lawmakers push Israel to buy Connecticut made Sikorsky helicopters

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — A group of Connecticut and New England lawmakers are trying to persuade Israel to buy Stratford-based Sikorsky helicopters as they work to modernize their military.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Susan Collins (R-ME) along with Representatives Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Jim Himes (D-CT), John Larson (D-CT), and Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) sent a letter to the Israeli Minister of Defense Wednesday, encouraging the country to consider buying CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.

“As the most powerful U.S. helicopter, the U.S. Marine Corps will rely on the CH-53K to complete an array of missions on land and at sea for decades to come, as they have done successfully with CH-53 predecessors for over half a century,” the lawmakers wrote. “The strong track record of CH-53 predecessor aircraft for both our countries make us confident that the CH-53K will meet Israel’s rotary requirements for rescue operations, transport missions, and tactical troop lifts. As our strongest ally in an unpredictable region, Israel stands to strengthen our strategic partnership with the continued use of common airframes. We thank you for your consideration of this premier aircraft and look forward to continuing to ensure that Israel remains a secure and stable state with the support of the finest defense systems available.”