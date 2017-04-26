Man faces more charges for allegedly breaking into South Windsor church

Christopher Purdie (South Windsor Police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- South Windsor police charged a man they say broke into a church a number of times, taking food and money.

Police say 30-year-old Christopher Purdie, of Tariffville, was arrested on Tuesday, April 25th and charged with burglary in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree.

Police say back in March, Purdie broke into a church on Burnham Street to stay warm and they say he took food and money. Purdie was originally arrested back on March 25th during a burglary and police say he admitted to two other incidents.

Police obtained arrest warrants and charged Purdie during a court appearance on April 25, where he was appearing on other charges.

