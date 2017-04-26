Man faces more charges for allegedly breaking into South Windsor church

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- South Windsor police charged a man they say broke into a church a number of times, taking food and money.

Police say 30-year-old Christopher Purdie, of Tariffville, was arrested on Tuesday, April 25th and charged with burglary in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree.

Related: Man arrested for South Windsor church burglaries

Police say back in March, Purdie broke into a church on Burnham Street to stay warm and they say he took food and money. Purdie was originally arrested back on March 25th during a burglary and police say he admitted to two other incidents.

Police obtained arrest warrants and charged Purdie during a court appearance on April 25, where he was appearing on other charges.