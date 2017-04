NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain murder suspect who triggered an Amber Alert earlier this month will be back in court at the end of next month.

Patrick Miles was arraigned on Wednesday by a judge in New Britain.

Miles was arrested two weeks ago in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police say he shot and killed his wife Yakeesha Miles in New Britain then took off with their daughter.

Miles faces a judge again on May 30.