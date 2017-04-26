New telephone scam targets children, parents

(WTNH) — Local police departments often receive reports of internet or telephone scams where people are tricked into paying strangers large amounts of money.

More recently, Greenwich Police were alerted to a new scam where scammers obtain kids’ cell phone numbers from social media profiles.

The scammer calls the child and says the child’s parent has been in a car accident. The scammer then asks the child for personal information, such as the parent’s name and place of work. The scammer puts the child on hold while they call the parent at work. The scammer tells the parent that their child has been kidnapped and then demands ransom money.

As proof, the scammer can switch the line to where the child is on hold and the parent is able to hear their child’s voice.

In order to stay safe and avoid being a victim of a scam, you can:

Keep social media profiles private

Do not put phone numbers or other personal information in social media profiles

Do not allow strangers to friend/follow/view your social media profile

Only visit websites you know are safe

Do not click on strange links

Report any concerns to a trusted adult as soon as possible

If you receive a call or message from a stranger:

DO NOT give out any personal information

Hang up

Report it to a trusted adult immediately

DO NOT send money to the caller

Clues it might be a scam:

The caller tries to scare you (they say there was an accident or emergency)

The caller asks for personal information about you or your family

The caller demands money or threatens you in some way

The caller tells you not to call police or talk to anyone

If you were the victim of a scam, you should report it to your local police department.