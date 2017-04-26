Norwalk man arrested on manslaughter charges

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Norwalk man is under arrest on manslaughter charges after police found a dead body at his residence Wednesday morning.

Norwalk Police arrested 59-year-old Paul Bjerke. According to investigators, patrol officers got a call around 1:30 a.m. about an assault at 505 Westport Avenue, Unit 17. When police arrived, they found Bjerke inside the residence.

The name of the victim, and the cause of death have not been released. Bjerke is being held on $750,000 bond.

The Norwalk Detective Bureau is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Norwalk Crime Scene Unit. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fitzmaurice at 203-854-3180, or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.