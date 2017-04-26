NutriMost Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dr. Mitch will be joining CT Style in order to discuss how NutriMost helps people lose weight. He will also be sharing three amazing success stories.

We want people to understand are three things that set our program apart. The first is customization. No two people look alike, think alike or have the same metabolism so why would they lose weight the same? We use state-of-the-art technology to identify the best program for the individual. The second is support. Losing weight can seem difficult, but no one should have to go through it alone. Each person who does our program is assigned a coach who personally walks them through every aspect of the program and answers any questions they may have. Finally we have education. What that really does is enable to teach the person to keep the weight off. We teach them the best foods for their body and all the advanced tips and tricks that enable someone to stay thin, but still enjoy everything life has to offer.

Successful NutriMost graduates:

Jojo’s sotry is great! Before starting NutriMost, she had a metabolic age of 70 years old. That’s 11 years older than her! She decided to give NutriMost a try after she became gluten sensitive. For years she felt bloated all the time, like a brick was in her stomach and felt tired, sluggish and just felt “off.” Jojo wanted a program that could make her feel rejuvenated and get her body cleansed, while losing those pesky pounds she’s put on over the years. Regardless of her age, she was still able to lose 36 pounds! In addition to her weight loss, she got her metabolic age back on track to age 45, cleansed her body and her bloating decreased immensely! This program got her to steer away from indulging in gluten-rich foods, and without those toxins in her body, she feels healthy! She says this program was the best thing she’s ever done for her health!

Brian’s like most men out there; he loves burgers and beer. Unfortunately, the only thing it did for Brian was contribute to weight gain, high blood pressure, acid reflux, high cholesterol … and snoring. His snoring was so bad; he used to keep his wife up every night. Now after losing 47 pounds and having an amazing transformation from NutriMost, he said it’s so nice to look down and not see a beer belly anymore! Brian let us know he’s glad he stuck with the NutriMost program because not only did he get rid of his beer belly; he lowered his cholesterol and blood pressure… AND his snoring went down and both Brian and his wife are sleeping through the night!

Sandy was at a really low point in her life. She was overweight, depressed, lacked energy and just wasn’t herself. She’s a nurse, which is physically and mentally draining, especially with the inconsistent hours; early mornings and late nights, but because of the state she was in, she found herself tired all the time, which greatly affected her work. Sandy wanted to get her life back. She wanted to enjoy it and travel with her husband once again, like she used to do. Then she found NutriMost and lost 65 pounds in two rounds of the program! She told us the customized techniques really helped her lose the unwanted weight, relieved her menopause symptoms, and decreased her acid reflux. Not only did the pounds come right off, but also it’s been over a year and she weighs only 143 pounds and is a size 8! She feels amazing, looks amazing, and is back to enjoying her job and life once again. Her new, positive outlook on life makes her eager to get out traveling with her husband again.

NutriMost Connecticut currently has locations in Norwalk, West Hartford and Danbury. It is a franchise of NutriMost – a national company. NutriMost Connecticut’s proprietor – Dr. Mitch Gordon, DC – is a licensed chiropractic physician who has been in practice for over 20 years.

