WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators are back on the scene of a deadly plane crash in Wallingford.

They are trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was flying the plane when it crashed on Monday night.

The NTSB says a father and son were on board practicing touch and go landings when the plane bounced, flipped and crashed.

According to officials, 56-year-old Joseph Tomanelli was killed and his 21-year-old son, Daniel, was badly hurt.