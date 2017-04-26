Person struck by train in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was struck by a train in Madison on Wednesday night.

According to Amtrak, they received a report at 7:28 p.m. that a train heading for Penn Station struck a trespasser east of the New Haven train station.

Commuters may face some delays in the area while investigators piece together what happened. There is no word on how long the investigation will take.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who was struck. They also have not said what kind of injuries the person suffered.

