Police arrest convicted felon for drug and weapon possession

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation by Hartford police has resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon for carrying a semi-automatic weapon and for drug possession.

On April 25th, while conducting operations Detectives from Vice and Narcotics discovered information about a vehicle with possible narcotics and weapons.

Detectives were able to locate the vehicle and pull it over for a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, over 1,200 bags on Heroin, 12.8 grams of Crack Cocaine, packing materials, and a digital scale.

The suspect, Robert Montes of Hartford, was arrested for numerous weapons, narcotics, and motor-vehicle charges.

Along with Montes the passenger in the vehicle, Eric Rosa, of Hartford, was arrested on three charges of Prawn Warrants.

HPD Vice&Narco conducts op that seizes 1265 bags of heroin, 12gr of crack ad a .40 Cal semi-auto gun from convicted felon. #CityCops pic.twitter.com/hoG4vMUVPs — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 26, 2017