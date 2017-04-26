Police arrest convicted felon for drug and weapon possession

By Published:
Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation by Hartford police has resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon for carrying a semi-automatic weapon and for drug possession.

On April 25th, while conducting operations Detectives from Vice and Narcotics discovered information about a vehicle with possible narcotics and weapons.

Detectives were able to locate the vehicle and pull it over for a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, over 1,200 bags on Heroin, 12.8 grams of Crack Cocaine, packing materials, and a digital scale.

The suspect, Robert Montes of Hartford, was arrested for numerous weapons, narcotics, and motor-vehicle charges.

Along with Montes the passenger in the vehicle, Eric Rosa, of Hartford, was arrested on  three charges of Prawn Warrants.

Comments are closed.