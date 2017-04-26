Police in Ledyard arrest man with infant after finding heroin in car

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in Ledyard with approximately 345 grams of heroin on him was caught by police in his vehicle while riding with an infant on board.

The Ledyard Police Department alongside the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force were investigating the sale of heroin that spanned the towns of Groton and Ledyard.

Police obtained information in the Town of Groton on Wednesday that led task force officers to Ledyard, where Juan Hazard was arrested.

Hazard, a 41-year-old residing in Rhode Island, was charged with possession of heroin with the intent to sell over 1-ounce, possession of heroin, risk of injury, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Officers seized approximately 12.3 ounces of heroin, a cellular phone, and a Cadillac Escalade.

Police say the estimated street value of all drugs seized during this investigation was approximately $34,500. All of the heroin seized in this case field tested positive for the presumptive presence of fentanyl.

Hazard was held on a $150,000 bond and will be presented in New London Superior Court on Thursday.