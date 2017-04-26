Police investigate school bus crash in Vernon

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Vernon Wednesday morning.

State police say a minor crash involving a car and a school bus closed Route 32 between Route 87 and Murphy Road around 7:30 a.m. That road has since been reopened.

The bus was carrying 16 students at the time of the accident but there have been no injuries reported.

It’s unclear what school the bus was heading to. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

