Police investigate school bus crash in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Vernon Wednesday morning.

State police say a minor crash involving a car and a school bus closed Route 32 between Route 87 and Murphy Road around 7:30 a.m. That road has since been reopened.

#CTtraffic: Rte 32 in Franklin is CLOSED between Route 87 & Murphy Rd for car vs school bus crash carrying 16 students. No reported injuries — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 26, 2017

The bus was carrying 16 students at the time of the accident but there have been no injuries reported.

It’s unclear what school the bus was heading to. The cause of the crash is under investigation.